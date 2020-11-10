National Diabetes Month

“I educate them about the diagnosis and the complications and longterm effects of it, but one of the most common responses I hear is 'Doctor I feel fine. This goes back to what I was saying about patients having no symptoms at the beginning, but unfortunately, you know, they can be asymptomatic but patients tend to not want to take medicines if they feel fine, and over time, you know, the diabetes can progress and become worse. And then you know patients end up having to have a lot more medications or their risk factors for heart disease is much increased, and it could’ve been if we could have prevented the progression of it too.”