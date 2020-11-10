Political parties looking to encourage voter turnout

GEORGIA (WTOC) - The biggest obstacle for all four U-S Senate candidates from Georgia could be voter turnout.
That’s according to University of Georgia Political Science professor Doctor Charles Bullock.
“The challenge for any candidate who goes into a runoff is to try to get back to the polls those individuals who voted for that candidate to begin with. Now what we’ll see, I assume because we almost always do in runoffs is fewer people are going to show up in January or vote in January than voted in November. And so that means that even if you were the runner up, if you could get exactly the same number of votes again, you’d win," said Dr. Bullock.
You’ll remember we told you both seats you voted on one week ago are headed to a runoff.
Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff to keep his seat in a regular election.
Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock are running against each other as the final two standing after a special election.
Dr. Bullock says it’s historically been a struggle to get voters back out to the polls - and that means you may see the political parties coming to you.
“Now what I think we may see a bit of a difference is the Democrats this year have not done much in the ground game. That’s is they have not gone out and done the door knocking. Republicans did. I think we’re going to see Democrats getting back and doing the ground game, again going to the households of individuals who regularly vote in the Democratic primary and urging them to be sure to cast a ballot. Of course, they’ll also be to get the voter list, which shows did you vote in November and if you did that, again, they’ll contact you and say please please please will you vote again. Both Republicans and Democrats are going to be doing that kind of bit.”
The date for those runoffs is January 5.
135 - that’s how many seats out of the 535 in Congress women will fill come January.
Numbers from the Center for American Women and Politics show women will take up eight more seats this year than the record 127 set in 2019.
Georgia will set a new record for women within it’s own congressional delegation - tripling the number of women representing the Peach State in Washington.
“So you got a woman vice-president, you got record numbers of women in Congress, also there are - I haven’t counted them - but a large number of the seats that changed hands in the state legislature, I think there were close to 40 of them, a lot of those were won by women. So yeah, pretty much wherever you look women are winning more positions," said Dr. Bullock. “Women of course cast most ballots in this country and have been doing so for about 40 years. I suspect that what we’re going to see once the numbers are all tallied is 54 percent of the vote came from women. And so what we’ve seen gradually is women becoming active at the front. Now women have always kind of been the worker bees and were doing a lot of the work in the party headquarters, but now they’re going out, they’re running for office. Other women are rallying behind them as well as getting male votes, and uh, I think we’re going to continue to see women increasing their numbers, their presence within delegations. For example, this Georgia Congressional delegation has never had more than one woman at a time. In 2021, there are going to be four women out of the 14, so yeah, wherever you look, there are more women who are winning office.”
Dr. Bullock says one place women didn’t see gains in Georgia is in the state Senate.
There will continue to be just two Republican women serving there.
