Political parties looking to encourage voter turnout

“So you got a woman vice-president, you got record numbers of women in Congress, also there are - I haven’t counted them - but a large number of the seats that changed hands in the state legislature, I think there were close to 40 of them, a lot of those were won by women. So yeah, pretty much wherever you look women are winning more positions," said Dr. Bullock. “Women of course cast most ballots in this country and have been doing so for about 40 years. I suspect that what we’re going to see once the numbers are all tallied is 54 percent of the vote came from women. And so what we’ve seen gradually is women becoming active at the front. Now women have always kind of been the worker bees and were doing a lot of the work in the party headquarters, but now they’re going out, they’re running for office. Other women are rallying behind them as well as getting male votes, and uh, I think we’re going to continue to see women increasing their numbers, their presence within delegations. For example, this Georgia Congressional delegation has never had more than one woman at a time. In 2021, there are going to be four women out of the 14, so yeah, wherever you look, there are more women who are winning office.”