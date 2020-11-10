Program to prepare workers for futuristic careers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Robots might sound like something from far into the future.
But more companies are using them. So more companies need trained people to run them and fix them.
Imagine a robot that can not only pick up tiny pills, but separate them by color. Robotics become more and more common in industrialized companies. That means companies need people to fix them and keep them running. Ogeechee Tech has partnered with Fanuc, the field’s biggest maker, to train and certify technicians.
“We’ll be one of only 15 sites in the country licensed to do this. We’re bringing state of the art robotics training to Statesboro, Ga.,” said Ogeechee Tech Vice President Jan Moore.
OTC started on this license three years ago by first getting instructors trained and getting some of the company’s latest pieces.
Tech students a generation or two ago would have been learning on hand-me-down equipment from a local company. With this, students here will train on what’s in the market today, and what’s on the way.
“If you’re not training today for what’s 5 to 10 years down the road, you’re behind. This is 5 to 10 years down the road and we’ve got it today.”
She says students who complete the program will be able to find jobs readily within several companies in the region already using Fanuc. But she thinks they’ll see more than just local students.
“We’ll have people coming from around the country to see what we have.”
And see how students will be Skilled to Work.
