Savannah mayor announces plans to extend mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he plans to extend the emergency declaration for face masks due to the ongoing pandemic.
The extension may include extended enforcement hours and fines. The mayor says he is seeing a lot of local tour companies, especially walking tours, not following the mask mandate.
“As a result of the ongoing pandemic, I will be extending my emergency declaration with clarification on mask-wearing,” said Mayor Johnson during his weekly news conference Tuesday morning.“This extended order will clarify requirements on outdoor mask-wearing and require enforcement for tour companies. We have not seen the level of enforcement we need to see.”
Mayor Johnson says he will present the updates to Savannah city council on Thursday for ratification.
