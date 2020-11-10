Socially distanced event to benefit domestic violence shelter in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As the pandemic lingers, it hits families in a host of ways. For some, it brings domestic violence.
Talk to the folks who help victims and they’ll tell you domestic violence has been on the rise during this pandemic while donations may have dropped. Leaders at Safe Haven Shelter say that makes their upcoming fundraiser more important than ever.
The pandemic and lockdown can lead some victims to feel even more isolated and abusers to feel more emboldened. That’s kept the phones ringing here from recent and longtime victims.
“We’ve seen an increase in both, whether it’s first time callers calling or it’s people who’ve been trapped in that cycle for a long time,” said Kim Billings, with Safe Haven Shelter.
They’re holding their biggest annual fundraiser - Dancing with the Statesboro Stars -November 19 and 22. While concerns over COVID-19 have hampered the dance teams' usual efforts at holding big fundraisers, they’ve continued to get donations to make this 10th year as successful as it can be.
“We’ve got to continue raising awareness for domestic violence. We’ve got to be there for the people we help,” Billings said.
She says the show not only raises money, but it also helps rally the community to help the shelter in a host of ways.
She says there will be differences for this year’s show. It will be here at Connection Church in the auditorium with seating set for social distancing and other protocols to keep everyone safe. But they’re already looking ahead to 2021 when they can entertain big crowds again.
