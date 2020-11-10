SSU welcomes new police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University has a new Chief of Police.
You may remember the former chief resigned after less than a year on the job.
Chief Rennie Walters says the Savannah Coastline and the school’s history brought him to SSU.
“It’s beautiful out here and the fact that I get to work at one of the greatest HBCU’s on the planet. I’m here at the great Savannah State University and it has a rich history and it’s been here for many many years and I want to be a part of that," said Chief Walters.
Chief Walters has 19 years of experience in law enforcement and public safety. He has served as Chief of Police and Captain of Patrol Operations at two colleges in the state. He also served 16 years in the U.S. Military.
He says his top priorities are student safety and strengthening relationships.
“My plans for student safety on our campus are to cultivate a relationship with our students that will reinforce transparency and open it so that they will feel free to say something to us when stuff happens. If you see something, you say something, your campus police department will do something.”
In order to engage with the campus community, Chief Walters wants to create a mentorship program to provide open communication with students.
He also plans to collaborate with local law enforcement and the community to better serve the students at SSU.
“Crime fighting, protection and safety is a team effort so if we can all come in together and work together, I will work diligently work with our law enforcement partners here in our community so we can ensure safety for our staff, our students and our faculty.”
Chief Walters says he’s ecstatic to be in Tiger Nation.
