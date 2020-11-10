Statesboro Police searching for teenage suspect connected to deadly shooting on Dunlap Street

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is searching for a teenage suspect they say is involved in a deadly shooting.
According to police, officers responded to Dunlap Street on Monday, Nov. 9, regarding a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Frank Davis deceased from gunshot wounds inside a residence.
Detectives have identified 19-year-old Kaeshawn Malik Hodges, of Statesboro, as the suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for Hodges.
This suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and citizens are asked to not approach the suspect. Please contact law enforcement if you know the location of this person.
