Tuesday: More rain around as we get closer to a wet mid-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s another mild and muggy morning under lots of clouds. Roadways are damp and spotty, additional, showers are possible through the morning commute.
Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky scattered showers and a couple storms continue to move in from the Atlantic through the day. The temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon; upper 70s and lower 80s by mid-afternoon.
The chance of rain increases a bit more Wednesday. Periods of scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday. Thursday is forecast to be the wettest day. Both commutes could be a soaker and rain may wash out some Thursday plans.
The forecast gradually dries out heading into the weekend and a cold front is slated to arrive early next week.
TROPICS -
Tropical Storm Eta got very close to making a landfall in south Florida, but as forecast, it took a westerly turn and has moved through the Keys and is tracking into the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to turn northward and move through the eastern Gulf. The system is forecast to steadily weaken as it approaches the Gulf Coast Friday or Saturday. In fact, it may weaken substantially before it even gets closer to another landfall in the Gulf. It may fall apart before reaching the Gulf Coast. We’ll keep you updated.
Grab an umbrella,
Cutter
