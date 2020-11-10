Tuesday: More rain around as we get closer to a wet mid-week

Tropical Storm Eta got very close to making a landfall in south Florida, but as forecast, it took a westerly turn and has moved through the Keys and is tracking into the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to turn northward and move through the eastern Gulf. The system is forecast to steadily weaken as it approaches the Gulf Coast Friday or Saturday. In fact, it may weaken substantially before it even gets closer to another landfall in the Gulf. It may fall apart before reaching the Gulf Coast. We’ll keep you updated.