Veterans honored at Emmet Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A solemn ceremony Tuesday night to honor America’s veterans.
The annual event was held at Emmet Park in downtown Savannah.
People braved the rain to honor veterans, some who paid the highest price for the nation.
Their efforts were greatly appreciated by the veterans.
“Savannah’s a great military town and we’ve got a lot of veterans here. And you saw all the army, actually there’s a few Navy like me too, here because this is a great place to retire and live," said O.C. Fowler, Board Member, Vietnam Veterans 671.
