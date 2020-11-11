BizPitch Savannah Awards Local Entrepreneurs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Four local entrepreneurs impressed the judges and will now receive help putting their plans for a local business into action.
On Friday, SCORE Savannah held its annual Bizpitch competition. Eight finalists pitched their business plans to a panel of judges, and three of those plans were chosen to receive startup help from SCORE.
Each of the winners were awarded a combination of cash and professional services valued at over $13-thousand dollars to help start or grow their new business. They’ll be required to have their business in Chatham County in order to help grow small businesses and job opportunities in our area.
