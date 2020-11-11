Broughton Partners honors veterans with to-go lunches, gifts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local companies are honoring veterans and thanking them for their service.
Broughton Partners honored veterans drive- through style. They handed out to-go lunches and gave each veteran a bag full of items that included a gift card.
It’s part of the companies Cares initiative, which aims to increase hiring of veterans.
“One of the big problems we saw as were hiring reserve military and spouses of military was they were worried they were having a hard time getting a job because companies were worried about them leaving a week every six months or them leaving for three years, we thought this was ridiculous . We should be supporting our military not only when they’re away fighting but also when they’re here,” Broughton Partners CEO Cason Carter said.
Carter says they celebrate their military friendly hiring program with a Veterans Day bash every year.
