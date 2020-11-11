Charleston airport evacuated, inbound flights being held

Witnesses say the Charleston International Airport was evacuated shortly before noon. (Source: Provided)
By Patrick Phillips | November 11, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 12:30 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Passengers have been evacuated from the Charleston International Airport as of shortly before noon Wednesday.

FlightAware is also reporting that all inbound flights to Charleston are being held at their point of origin until 2 p.m. “due to security.”

Airport authorities have not yet explained the reason for the evacuation.

Traffic is stopped at Michaux Parkway and International Boulevard where police are not allowing cars to enter the airport property.

According to FlightAware, at least one flight, one coming in from Charlotte, has been rerouted.

There have been no reports on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

