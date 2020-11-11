Community Champions: Susan G. Komen of the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 14 years, Susan G. Komen of the Coastal Empire has helped women overcome a specific challenge. But in this most random year, it is the organization that is overcoming.
“The pandemic has changed so many things. But the breast cancer did not stop during the pandemic, so we know we can’t either.”
Because it’s 2020, Komen had to alter one of Savannah’s biggest events this year, skipping its annual 5,000-person gathering in downtown Savannah for a Race for the Cure that was remote if not virtual.
“They were walking in their neighborhoods, walking on the beach. People did stops throughout their neighborhood. They would have a drink at a restaurant or sit in a park and posted pictures all day on social media.”
And while people ran or walked where they were on Oct. 17, they ran or walked with the same passion for the same cause. And they continue to build on the success of this year’s Komen event.
“The day of the race, we reported on WTOC that we raised $150,000 and now a few weeks later, we are at $168,000. We did not know what to expect. We tried to be realistic. And I rarely say this, but this exceeded our expectations. We had the love of our friends and supporters, and it made everyone really happy because we can continue the fight.”
The remote event also exceeded Komen’s fundraising goals for this year by more almost $60,000. And these WTOC Community Champions are not done yet - continuing to accept race donations through November 16th - as they continue their constant fight against breast cancer.
“Our mission is literally to save lives. We want to make sure women have access to care and that we fund critical care and research. That will save lives that will get us to that world without breast cancer.”
