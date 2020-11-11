Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-11-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical moisture continues to flow over the area today ahead of Hurricane Eta. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day! Rain may be locally heavy Thursday but our severe threat remains very low. Eta is forecast to make landfall in Florida and quickly weaken passing just south of our area Thursday. Eta will move off the northeast Florida coast Thursday night and move away Friday. A cold front will stall near the area Friday into Monday as high pressure builds in.
Hurricane Eta is located off the southwest coast of Florida and is expected to make landfall in Florida Thursday morning. Tropical Storm Theta is located over the far eastern Atlantic and is currently no threat to land. A tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of showers and storms. There is an 80% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days as it moves west towards Central America. The next name on the list is Iota.
Today will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be cloudy with an 80% chance for rain which may be heavy at times, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers, highs in the low 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 60.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s
