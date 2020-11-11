Eagles confirm torn ACL for King, out for season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern will be without their leading rusher for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Head coach Chad Lunsford confirmed senior running back J.D. King suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the Eagles' win over Troy Saturday. King went down without contact in the second quarter and was carried off the field. He was seen on crutches for the remainder of the game.
The senior from Fitzgerald has rushed for 625 yards in 2020, good for second in the Sun Belt Conference. He is tied for the team lead with five touchdowns.
The Eagles knew King’s injury could end his season. During his regular Monday press conference, Lunsford emphasized his team’s trust in the backs that will be called upon to carry King’s load.
“I feel confident in the running backs that we have. Logan Wright, Matt LaRoche, and Gerald Green, I think those guys showed that they can step up and make plays for us,” Lunsford says. “We knew going into this season that whether it was regular injuries or whether it was COVID, we were going to have to be ready for that.”
The Eagles host Texas State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Paulson Stadium.
