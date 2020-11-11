Effingham Co. celebrates Veterans Day

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Locally, Effingham County kept with tradition by celebrating our veterans today with a special service.
Although things looked different this year, the feeling and the message still remained the same.
Serving as a reminder of what our country can do, together.
It was a day that didn’t go to plan.
“We’re inside today on a nice rainy day,” said Georgia State Representative Jon Burns.
In a year that has brought so much change, perhaps a familiar sound can bring comfort.
Familiar words can bring us together and a familiar scene can remind us of what we have and who we have to thank.
“We pay great respect to our veterans. Those who have sacrificed for our way of life,” said State Rep. Burns.
A sacrifice made by veterans like Carroll White.
“You know, it can get emotional,” White said.
See for the Army Veteran Veterans Day brings back a flood of memories.
“On this day, Veterans Day, I boarded a plane to go to Desert Storm.”
Memories he still carries with him, but on this day is reminded he doesn’t carry them alone.
“We still brothers and we still have one another’s back. As we always did, we still do,” White said.
So, when it seems the world is falling part maybe we can once again look to our veterans to help us hold it all together.
“It creates a great example of how Americans should act and interact with one another,” said State Rep. Burns.
An example and a sacrifice at least White is more than willing to make again.
“I don’t regret a day of serving in the military. If I had to do it over, I would do it all over again.”
