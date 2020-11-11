Ga. SOS announces hand-count audit of election ballots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, election workers will now hand-count all of the votes from the presidential election in what’s being called a “risk-limiting audit.”
Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made the announcement Wednesday morning during a press briefing.
“It’s an audit, recanvas and a recount - all in one,” Raffensperger said.
It will all happen between now and the Nov. 20th state certification deadline.
He said the hand count is necessary because it “makes sense” when you look at how close the presidential race is. As of Wednesday morning, 14,101 votes separate Biden’s lead over Trump in Georgia.
In Georgia, the new voting system prints a paper receipt of each vote cast. Those along with absentee ballots will be hand-counted
Raffensperger acknowledged that this will mean a lot of overtime for election workers.
Also, the statewide runoff election for the Public Utility Commission seats will now happen on the same date as the two U.S. Senate race runoffs - Jan. 5th.
This is a developing story. WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.
