Holder stepping down at Effingham Co. after season

Effingham County's Buddy Holder is stepping down at the end of the 2020 season. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | November 11, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 9:27 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Rebels will have a new head football coach in 2021.

Current coach Buddy Holder tells WTOC he is stepping down as the Rebels' head coach at the end of the season to take another position within the Effingham County School System.

“It is a great opportunity for my family and will give me an opportunity to watch my daughter play tennis for the next three years,” Holder said in a text message. “This is something I’ve had my eyes on for several years and am blessed to work for a school system that has provided me this opportunity.”

In eight years under Holder, the Rebels have a 43-40 record and four state playoff appearances. The team could send their head coach out with another playoff chance if they can win this Friday night.

The Rebels travel to Statesboro to battle a Blue Devil team Effingham is currently tied for fourth with in the region standings.

