Horry County deputy coroner, woman charged with murder in missing persons case, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deputy coroner with Horry County was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with murder in connection with a missing persons case, according to authorities.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 37-year-old Chris Allen Dontell was booked at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday and charged with murder. Additionally, 35-year-old Meagan Marie Jackson was also booked on a charge of murder.
Authorities said the charges stemmed from the death of missing man Gregory Vincent Rice. He was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020. At that time, Rice was believed to have been heard from last on Oct. 2, 2020. In the following days, multiple bloodhound searches were conducted and search warrants served in an effort to locate Rice.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 8, a body was discovered that was determined to be that of Rice, authorities said.
Both Dontell and Jackson were identified as suspects in the disappearance and murder of Rice.
According to Dontell’s Linkedin profile, he joined the Horry County Coroner’s Office in July 2018.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the following statement:
"On or about October 5 my Chief Deputy, Tamara Willard, was briefed on the disappearance of Greg Rice by HCPD and informed that Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell would be questioned with regard to the investigation. Permission was given to examine Chris Dontell’s county phone and vehicle at that time.
On October 23 Chris Dontell was informed by HCPD that he was officially under investigation in this disappearance at which point he was suspended immediately from Horry County Coroner’s Office (through verbal interaction), denied access to all county property and promptly removed from the call schedule.
On Monday November 9 Mr. Dontell was terminated from Horry County Coroner’s Office, due to the nature of this ongoing investigation nothing further will be released from this office. Please direct all questions to HCPD.
