Savannah Bananas taking 'Banana Ball’ on the road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas are working towards taking their show on the road.
They are calling this road game, a “One City World Tour.” Today they announce that they are taking “Banana Ball” to Mobile, Alabama on March 26th, 2021. “Banana Ball” rules include no bunting, no walks, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base.
For now, they are getting ready for November 13th’s game they’re calling Fansgiving. It’s sold out, but fans can still help out with a great cause. We began by asking Team President Jared Orton about how this all came about.
