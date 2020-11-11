Teenage suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Coventry Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Coventry Avenue.
According to police, 31-year-old Branden Lewis was shot Wednesday morning at his residence on the 1600 block of Coventry Avenue. He later died because of his injuries.
The police department has charged 17-year-old Eric Hills with murder in connection to this incident.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
