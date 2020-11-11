Top Teacher: Rebecca Brinson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top teacher is a Richmond Hill graduate now teaching some of Richmond Hill’s youngest children. Meet Rebecca Brinson from First Christian Academy.
It was a nice surprise for Brinson when we stopped at First Christian Academy in Richmond Hill. Brinson is the K-2 teacher at the school.
“I have the babies. I have the ones that are fresh with school. So, I get the parents that are fresh with school. So, I get to love on their babies,” Brinson said.
She says most of the learning is based on social interaction.
“They learn from group play. They learn how to share, how to go to the restroom, learn how to take turns, learn how to use their manners,” Brinson said.
“She is a great team player, very willing to pitch in when help is needed, but she is a great encourager, she’s a motivator, keeps us moving toward goals that we set for ourselves, is really an all-around a great staff member,” First Christian Academy Principal Gretchen Pike said.
“If you are not comfortable, you are not going to learn anything. So, setting that comfort space in our classroom is very important to me,” Brinson said.
