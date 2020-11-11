UGA game versus Missouri postponed due to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia football game versus Missouri has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine rules within the Missouri program.
The game was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
It is the fourth SEC game to be rescheduled this week. Earlier this week, Auburn at Mississippi State, Alabama at LSU, and Texas A&M at Tennessee were all forced to reschedule.
It is unclear if Georgia and Missouri will be able to reschedule this game. Both schools do not share an open date in the remaining season, except for Dec. 19. That day is the scheduled date of the SEC Championship game.
