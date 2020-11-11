Watch Savannah State University: Honoring Legends on Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is honoring three Savannah legends: Chatham County Superior Court Judge Eugene Gadsden, his wife, Dr. Ida Gadsden, and former Savannah Mayor Malcolm Maclean.
Each of these icons significantly impacted Savannah and you can learn about them Thursday night at 7:30 on WTOC.
Chatham County Superior Court Judge Eugene Gadsden and Dr. Ida Gadsden left an indelible imprint on our community in their respective areas. They were a force for good and gave willingly of themselves to further what was right.
Former Savannah Mayor Malcolm Maclean worked with Judge Gadsden, W. W. Law and other leaders to help move Savannah forward during the Civil Rights Era.
Because of their efforts, Savannah was described by Martin Luther King, Jr in 1964 “as the most desegregated city south of the Mason-Dixon line”.
Again, you can watch the scholarship fundraising special, hosted by WTOC’s Dawn Baker, on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on WTOC.
