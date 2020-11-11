Wednesday: Periods of rain, thunder ahead of Thursday washout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s another mild and muggy morning under lots of clouds. Roadways are damp and spotty, additional, showers are possible through the morning commute.
Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky scattered showers and a couple storms continue to move in from the Atlantic through the day. The temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon; upper 70s and lower 80s by mid-afternoon.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day; widespread and long-lasting downpours are in the forecast. The day will be a washout and even wetter than the past few days as Eta passes to our south. The forecast dries out from northwest, to southeast, Thursday night or early Friday morning; drier, cooler weather is in the forecast this weekend and a much stronger cold front sweeps through early next week.
Frost is possible by the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.