Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-12-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day through this afternoon! Scattered showers may be locally heavy but our severe threat remains very low. Eta will move off the northeast Florida coast today and pull away into Friday. A cold front will pass south of the area Friday as high pressure builds in. Another stronger cold front pushes through Monday with cooler air next week.
Tropical Storm Eta is moving off the northeast Florida coast now. Eta will move parallel to the southeast coast into Friday as a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Theta is located over the far eastern Atlantic and is currently no threat to land. A tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of showers and storms. There is a 90% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days as it moves west towards Central America. The next name on the list is Iota.
Today will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of morning showers then mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
