Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-12-2020

Tropical Storm Eta is moving off the northeast Florida coast now. Eta will move parallel to the southeast coast into Friday as a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Theta is located over the far eastern Atlantic and is currently no threat to land. A tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of showers and storms. There is a 90% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days as it moves west towards Central America. The next name on the list is Iota.