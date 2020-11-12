Evans Co. Schools alternating bus routes due to weather

Evans County Schools are adjusting their bus routes Thursday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 16 due to anticipated heavy rainfall. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | November 12, 2020 at 5:15 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:23 AM

EVANS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County Schools is adjusting its bus routes this week due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

The Evans County Road Department expects damage to many of the dirt roads in the county and says it would not be safe for the school buses to drive on.

The school system has developed an alternate route for the buses. Depending on your address, students will have to be dropped off and picked up at a central location that is safe for the buses to operate.

The school district says buses will run on the following alternate routes Thursday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 16.

If you live on or your bus stop is on the following: then meet the bus at the following:
Frank Sikes Rd. Highway 169 & Burkhalter Spur
Wilton Threatte Highway 169 & Burkhalter Spur
Jim Burkhalter Rd. Daisy Nevils Hwy & Jim Burkhalter Rd.
LJ Road Daisy Nevils Hwy & Jim Burkhalter Rd.
Lions Club Rd. Daisy Nevils Hwy & Jim Burkhalter Rd.
Emanuel Barrow Rd. Emanuel Barrow Rd. & Hwy 169
Leah Rd. Hwy 169 & Leah Rd.
Archie Mitchell Rd. Hwy 169 & Archie Mitchell Rd.
Sims Brothers Rd. Hwy 280 & Sims Brothers Rd.
Old Hagan Rd. Bay Branch Church Rd. & Old Hagan Rd.
Sharpe Ln Bay Branch Church Rd. & Old Hagan Rd.
Bessie Nora Rd. Bay Branch Church Rd. & Old Hagan Rd.
Milton Glisson Rd. Hwy 250 & Milton Glisson Rd.
Deloach Mill Rd. (dirt) Deloach Mill Rd. & Pine Dr.
Red Clay Rd. Red Clay Rd. & Caddie Green Rd.
Annabell Rd. & Corey Dr. Hwy 301 & Annabell Rd.
Whispering Pines Trailer Pk Charlie Holmes Rd. (next to Car Care)
Settlement Rd. Kennedy Bridge Rd. & Hwy 129
Allen Sikes Rd. (dirt) 4401 Allen Sikes Rd. (@ Big Branch Estates)
Old Savannah Hwy (dirt) Old Savannah Hwy (by the Daisy Store)
George Strickland Rd. Daisy Nevils Hwy & George Strickland Rd.
WD Sands Rd. Hwy 280 & Wd Sands Rd.

