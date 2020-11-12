Evans Co. Schools alternating bus routes due to weather

EVANS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County Schools is adjusting its bus routes this week due to anticipated heavy rainfall.
The Evans County Road Department expects damage to many of the dirt roads in the county and says it would not be safe for the school buses to drive on.
The school system has developed an alternate route for the buses. Depending on your address, students will have to be dropped off and picked up at a central location that is safe for the buses to operate.
The school district says buses will run on the following alternate routes Thursday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 16.
