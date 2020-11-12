First Alert Weather Day: Window of potential for heavy rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Eta is making landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast Thursday morning; between the “Big Bend” and Tampa Metro.
While severe weather and true, tropical impacts will remain south of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, there is a several-hour window of opportunity for heavy rain. Scattered to numerous showers - some with heavy rain - are in the forecast from this morning through mid-afternoon. Rain may be heavy enough in a few spots to cause some street flooding.
Rainfall accumulations will average between one and two inches. A couple of communities may total up to three inches or so. The morning commute will be slowed where heavy rain is falling and most outdoor plans will be rained out - mainly before 5 p.m.
The risk of severe weather remains very low. One or two storms are possible and may produce gusty winds. The risk of isolated tornadoes is very, very, low locally, but increase into the “Marginal Category” further up the Atlantic coast.
