Georgia’s hand-count audit impacting counties large and small

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s hand-count audit impacts election offices in counties large and small.
Evans County’s probate judge has been overseeing elections for almost 30 years and says he’s never seen what’s going on statewide.
Judge Darin McCoy started the process Thursday afternoon to recount by hand all of Evans County’s ballots, more than 4,000. He says the state-ordered count puts days of work on him and his counterparts around the state.
He says one of the toughest parts is inspecting mail-in ballots, where there’s more room for mistake when voters don’t mark the ballot correctly and leave checkmarks or circle names.
“You have a panel of three people, representing the political parties, they’re looking at that and determining the voter’s intent on those ballots where the voter did not follow the instructions,” Judge McCoy said.
He says it’s especially time-consuming for he and the other 30 or so others in Georgia who serve as the election supervisor and probate judge.
