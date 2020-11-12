Golf For a Good Cause in Shellman Bluff

“The people that we serve are mainly senior in our area. We have a tremendous amount of seniors that are on fixed incomes, and in the rural area a lot of times the grandma or the grandpa they’re usually the matriarch or the patriarch of the family, and sometimes they’re taking care of their grandkids,” Morgan’s Chapel Pastor Harry Stricklan said. "So we’ve actually implemented another section of our food bank through GMap, which is a separate supply of groceries for the children. "