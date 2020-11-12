Golf For a Good Cause in Shellman Bluff

MCINTOSH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - You can play golf on a scenic course and help stock the pantries of people in need.
The Sapelo Hammock Golf Club is hosting its 8th Annual Keith Swindell Harry Long Benefit Golf Tournament. The tournament was founded by the late Keith Swindell and Harry Long to support the local Morgan’s Chapel Community Food Bank. That food bank works closely with America’s Second Harvest to help put food on the table for those in need in McIntosh County. We spoke to the pastor of Morgan’s Chapel about how the demographics of who they serve have changed during the pandemic.
“The people that we serve are mainly senior in our area. We have a tremendous amount of seniors that are on fixed incomes, and in the rural area a lot of times the grandma or the grandpa they’re usually the matriarch or the patriarch of the family, and sometimes they’re taking care of their grandkids,” Morgan’s Chapel Pastor Harry Stricklan said. "So we’ve actually implemented another section of our food bank through GMap, which is a separate supply of groceries for the children. "
We also asked about what makes this course unique for people who haven’t traveled to Shellman Bluff to play there before.
“We have 171 acres, two miles of marshfront, our seventeenth green is an island green," Shellman Bluff Acquisitions Board Member Michael Hardy said. "There was an island that was out there so that we did not disturb when we built it 22 years ago, and the DNR allowed us to have this island green. So it’s just a beautiful, unique setting. It typifies the South with the beautiful live oaks and the Spanish moss.”
The tournament will be held Saturday,November 21 at Sapelo Hammock. The entry fee is $75 per person. You’re also welcome to bring additional food donations.
