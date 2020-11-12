GSP investigates fatal morning crash on I-16 in Bryan Co.

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 16 Thursday morning.
It happened around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes between mile marker 143/144 in Bryan County. GSP says a semi-truck was traveling westbound when it went through some cables and crashed into the tree line along the eastbound lanes.
The semi was the only vehicle involved and the driver died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
