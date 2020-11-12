Hand-count audit of ballots to begin Friday morning in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An official with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says the hand-count audit of the presidential race will begin for all 159 counties in the state on Friday at 9 a.m.
The deadline for the hand-count to be completed is midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 18, which is less than a week away.
Election workers in Georgia will have to hand-count the nearly 5 million votes in the presidential race. As of noon Thursday, Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by 14,000 votes.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the risk-limiting audit is being done to make sure Georgians can trust the results.
“This will help build confidence, it will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once. It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification,” Secretary Raffensperger said.
Through this process, Secretary Reffensperger says every single legal ballot cast will be looked at and tallied by hand. He said each county will handle their recount.
Chatham County election workers will be counting and reviewing 134,000 ballots by hand ahead, but it’s something the board of elections director says Chatham County has done before.
“Chatham County is the only county that has had experience under the new system with a hand recount and so it took us several days to complete a hand recount in that smaller race. There was only, it was a primary, there was only 5, 337 total votes. W’ve got 20 times that number of votes in the presidential race. We’ve got some experience here in Chatham County by having done it, so I feel better that we will be prepared, but I also feel it will take more than a few days,” Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney said.
The Secretary of State says observers from both parties will be allowed to view the process.
