Memorial Health helps youngest patients ‘cast’ fear aside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Falyn Newsome is a typical 5-year-old girl. She loves to play, laugh and at times, she can be a bit clumsy.
“So, Falyn broke her arm in a pretty typical way, falling down,” said Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Evan Siegall.
And like a typical 5-year-old she wasn’t excited about a trip to the hospital.
“Because I was scared about them putting me to sleep,” said Falyn.
But those fears would quickly fade when she saw who was waiting for her when she woke up from surgery, her doll Susie,“with a cast on!” Adds Falyn.
See, it turns out her doll Susie went through a similar situation.
“She fell down and she broke her arm too,” Falyn says.
So, just like Falyn she got a cast, the handy work of Dr. Siegall.
“Kids get very engaged with play type activities and make believe any ways so things that are happening with them makes them understand it better and feel more comfortable,” said Dr. Siegall.
And it appears it worked.
“Do you feel kind of cool that you guys have casts?”
“Yeah, because I’m not the only one cause she has one,” responded Falyn.
But in just a weeks' time both Falyn and Susie will be getting their casts.
This time though she won’t be afraid because she’s got a friend close by.
“I’m going to hold her hand like this on this side,” Falyn said.
