Proposed alcohol ordinance on Tybee fails second reading

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island’s proposed alcohol ban failed its second reading at Thursday nights council meeting.
A committee of 10 people, consisting of five residents and five businesses, together with the police chief and officers, city manager, and zoning director will meet three to four times to make recommendations to council on how to best deal with alcohol issues regarding crime, violence, underage drinking and over serving island wide at the second council meeting in January.
The public is invited to that meeting to observe, but only the committee will be engaged in the discussion. Meeting dates and times will be listed on the city website.
The proposed noise ordinance also failed its second reading. It was sent back to a safety committee to separate noise testing procedures from commercial and residential.
