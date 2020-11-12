Researchers find first ‘murder hornet’ nest found in U.S. ‘just in nick of time’

Experts sealed off the nest, which they said was the first Asian Giant Hornet nest found in the United States, after cutting down a tree in Blaine on Oct. 24. They took the section of tree to cold storage and pumped it full of carbon dioxide to make it too cold for the hornets inside to fly. When they opened it up to examine it on Oct. 29, they found 76 queens that had emerged from their cells and another 108 cells with queens that had not yet emerged, KIRO-TV reported.