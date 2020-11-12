Researchers find first ‘murder hornet’ nest found in U.S. ‘just in nick of time’

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KIRO/CBS News) - The Washington State Department of Agriculture says an Asian Giant Hornet nest discovered in a tree could have produced as many as 200 queens if it had not been found and eradicated.
“It really seems like we got there just in the nick of time,” Washington Department of Agriculture Entomologist Sven-Erik Spichiger said.
Experts sealed off the nest, which they said was the first Asian Giant Hornet nest found in the United States, after cutting down a tree in Blaine on Oct. 24. They took the section of tree to cold storage and pumped it full of carbon dioxide to make it too cold for the hornets inside to fly. When they opened it up to examine it on Oct. 29, they found 76 queens that had emerged from their cells and another 108 cells with queens that had not yet emerged, KIRO-TV reported.
“Everything we found alive inside the nest, which would make sense, had likely emerged between the time we did the eradication and the time we did our examination,” Spichiger said. “There’s no way for us to ever be certain whether or not we got them all.”
If they had not found and eradicated the nest when they did they’d be looking at the possibility of 200 more nests.
Experts now they think there are at least three more nests they are searching for, but as it gets colder it becomes harder for the hornets to fly around.
“Should there be an active bee hive attack, our chances are very good for finding another one,” he said. “And certainly as more people start going out hunting, they may stumble into one and let us know about it.”
The Giant Asian Hornet gained the nickname “murder hornet” because of its size and the potential threat even to humans.
“These are not going to hunt you down and murder you,” Spichiger said. “If you walk into the nest, your life is probably in danger.”
