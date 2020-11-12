Salvation Army receives $500K of CARES Act funds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army of Savannah getting a big grant from the city to help renovate some of their locations and to help those in need.
$500,000 will be going towards fixing up the Salvation Army’s thrift store and community center. The grant is all part of the CARES Act.
Among those who attended when the grant was given, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter.
“All of this is important for the Salvation Army to continue with their mission of providing spiritual, emotional, meals, providing all of the help that people need during this pandemic. So, I’m very proud and very thankful for the Salvation Army and very proud that this money is going toward a good use which we intended it for,” Rep. Carter.
The thrift store is on Montgomery Street and its community center is on Bee Road.
