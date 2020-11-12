Savannah City Council discusses grant funding being used to aid small businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An update on Savannah’s mission to help small businesses during the pandemic.
The CARES Act funding is gone so city leaders are trying to finalize another way to give money.
We reported two weeks ago the city has almost $1 million in grant money available.
This was a big topic Thursday during the city council’s meeting.
Originally Mayor Van Johnson says the city thought they were getting CARES Act funding in three phases. This turned into just one phase. The city says they weren’t happy about how the distribution of money went, so an opportunity for businesses to get financial help through CDBG funds has been brought to the table.
Mayor Johnson says the city had businesses reapply on a basis of a new formula to make sure businesses that were overlooked in the first round of the CARES Act fund distribution are addressed. This is based on, what the mayor calls, a four-pronged approach, or point system.
One point is for minority businesses, another is for businesses in distressed areas, a third is for businesses with less than five employees and the fourth is for general business. What council is left to decide is how they’ll distribute the rest of the money for businesses that get two or less points, but still qualify for financial assistance.
Some members of council say they wouldn’t want it to be a lottery process or a random drawing, they’d like every business to get something.
“We believe with the CDBG funds that we can fund all of those businesses that received the 3 rating for meeting those 3 areas. Which would give us a very strong minority and distressed area reflection as it relates to assisting them through this process," said Mayor Van Johnson.
The city says they don’t know the exact number of businesses who do qualify or an exact amount of money the businesses could get. Mayor Johnson says a memorandum of understanding would need to be signed and approved before they can distribute any money.
