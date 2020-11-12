Seasonal allergies, not just a spring thing

Seasonal allergies - not just a Spring thing!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is common to associate seasonal allergies with Spring. As the temperatures warm, new plants bloom, and the world seems green again. That new growth often gets the blame for itchy eyes and “hay fever” symptoms. Other plants, however, have different growing seasons and can also trigger those allergic symptoms. Moreover, some allergens aren’t plant-based at all. Indoor related allergens, in fact, are worse as those cold temperatures keep us indoors.

As we head into the fall season you’ve likely seen those lovely yellow weeds along the roadway. Ragweed and goldenrod are prolific this time of year and are the likely cause of your itchy eyes and runny nose. If your symptoms increase as your indoor activities do, dust mites, cock roaches or house pets are the likely culprits.

Don’t suffer through another fall. Visit Dr. Eades at Southern Allergy and Asthma to learn how to manage or alleviate your symptoms.

www.southernallergy.net

(912)303-9355

