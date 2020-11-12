Seasonal allergies, not just a spring thing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is common to associate seasonal allergies with Spring. As the temperatures warm, new plants bloom, and the world seems green again. That new growth often gets the blame for itchy eyes and “hay fever” symptoms. Other plants, however, have different growing seasons and can also trigger those allergic symptoms. Moreover, some allergens aren’t plant-based at all. Indoor related allergens, in fact, are worse as those cold temperatures keep us indoors.