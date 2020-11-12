Woman tries to hit man with car, endangering pedestrians on Broughton St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was quite the scene on Broughton and Whitaker Streets Thursday afternoon.
One woman is facing charges after witnesses say she tried to hit her boyfriend with her car.
“I figured that my Thursday would look like just kind of relaxing and having an easy day at work. Not almost getting hit by a car while walking down the sidewalk on my lunch break," said witness Stephanie Vazquez who works on Broughton Street.
Thursday afternoon, businesses, employees, residents and tourists on Broughton Street were left in shock after they say a woman tried to hit her boyfriend with her car.
You can see on surveillance footage the driver follows a man up and down Broughton Street. Once he turns the corner onto Whitaker Street, which is a one way street, she then drives her car onto the sidewalk to catch up to him.
Stephanie Vazquez was there and says she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.
"She came all the way down all through this entire thing. She was dragging along the buildings and then basically right here at this corner, she hit the road and she got kind of stuck in it. Seemed like a part of her car ripped off because she was stuck. She was screaming the whole time. Her windows were down and she was saying basically, ‘Get out of my way! Get out of my way!’”
Other witnesses like Lesley Ramesh say she and her co-workers were in shock watching what was happening.
“She came back around driving on the sidewalk right in front of our store. She hit one of the pillars and I just freaked out and I ran outside. I was just chasing after her because I wasn’t sure if she was going to hit anybody on the sidewalk or anything else so I just chased after her. And I met her in the square over there and was able to catch a video of her running outside of her car," said witness Lesley Ramesh who works on Broughton Street.
Police say this all began in Yamacraw Village. They say after the man left the area, the woman started driving looking for him and tried to hurt him.
No one was injured. Savannah Police arrested the driver and she is facing charges and traffic citations.
Both witnesses say they’re happy with the way this incident ended and are thankful for the quick police response.
We are waiting for Savannah Police to release more information on the charges and details about what caused this incident.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.