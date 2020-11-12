Thursday: Period of showers and downpours as Eta passes south

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We’re tracking rain and a few storms developing south of the Savannah Metro and building northward. At least scattered downpours are in the morning commute forecast with a potential for widespread, persistent, rain across the southeast half of the area, or so.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day - a slower morning drive and lunch-rush are possible along with more canceled plans. The risk of severe weather remains very low, locally. The forecast gradually dries out from northwest, to southeast, later this afternoon and evening.
Cooler, sunnier weather filters in tomorrow. We’ll wake up to Friday morning clouds with sunshine increase in Savannah around lunch-time; a mostly clear and much cooler Friday evening is in the forecast.
Saturday starts in the 50s and lower 60s; much cooler than the past several mornings.... but really only back to “average”. A stronger cold front sweeps through Sunday with a few more clouds and - maybe - an isolated shower.
Much, much chillier weather filters in Sunday evening and some patchy inland frost is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Grab an umbrella,
Cutter
