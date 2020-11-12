Two Local Rescues Hosting Pet Food Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can help feed some four-legged friends in need. Renegade Paws Rescue and One Love Animal Rescue are holding a pet food drive.
They’re asking for wet or dry dog and cat food. You can drop that off any time between noon and 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 12 at the Hipster Hound’s Echols Avenue and Diamond Causeway locations.
Then, all the pet food collected Friday will be distributed to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. They’ll hand it out to the community starting at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13 at Memorial Stadium.
