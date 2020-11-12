U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff makes stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff attended the “Future of Georgia” campaign event Thursday.
Several elected officials including Mayor Van Johnson and Chatham County Commissioner Jay Jones joined him.
Ossoff spoke to WTOC about how he came to Savannah to ask for the support of the people here during the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re in the midst of a pandemic, we need leaders who are going to empower doctors and scientists to fight this pandemic. I’m excited to deliver resources for public health, hospitals and clinics in and around Savannah,” he said.
Representative Buddy Carter also held an event in Savannah to speak on behalf of Senator David Perdue, the incumbent running against Ossoff.
