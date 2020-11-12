What’s next for the border wall under Biden

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Trump Administration has recently celebrated 400 miles of new wall under the current administration, even though most of the wall is not technically new.
Much of the wall replaces miles of vehicle barrier which was in place in the San Pedro River and the Organ Pipe National Monument. It also replaced border barriers, some of which have been in place for nearly 30 years.
“It’s hard to keep up cause they’re building a breakneck speed,” said Randy Serraglio, a conservation advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity. “They’re adding like a mile a day.”
So even though numbers are hard to come by, it may come to a grinding halt under a new administration.
President-elect Joe Biden told NPR radio “there will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration.”
“President Biden on January 20th could cancel all the contracts and stop construction on day one,” Serraglio said. “That’s what we want him to do.”
But Serraglio is skeptical because when President Obama was sworn in in 2009, the Obama/Biden ticket allowed the contracts already led by the Bush Administration to continue.
That was another 128 miles of border wall.
“None of us are assuming that a Biden Administration will be able to bring it to a halt,” he said. “I hope he stays true to what he said.”
Meantime, the assessment on the damage done to the desert is not good.
“It’s really tragic that a lot of the damage done by the border wall construction right now is essentially irreversible,” he said.
Especially concerning is the damage to the San Pedro River and to the ancestral burial grounds for the indigenous people who live near Organ Pipe.
“It’s pure insanity to build a wall across a major river like the San Pedro River,” Serraglio said. “It’s truly a travesty because not only was that protected land, but the impact of that will be felt way downstream.”
The San Pedro River is the only flowing river in Southern Arizona and is home to several endangered and protected species.
Also of major concern is the damage done to the tribal burial grounds near Organ Pipe.
Serraglio believes the first thing this administration should do is consult with indigenous leaders and tribal nations about damage done to sacred sites and see if there is a way to repair them.
“But some of this damage is essentially permanent,” he said.
