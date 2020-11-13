Beaufort Co. School District to resume face-to-face instruction five days a week on Jan. 4

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District will resume face-to-face instruction five days a week beginning Jan. 4, 2021.
“It’s always been our goal to resume five days a week of face-to-face instruction,” said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez.
The district decided to return to face-to-face instruction after reviewing COVID-19 infection rates in other South Carolina school districts that have resumed face-to-face instruction.
“What we and other districts are finding,” Rodriguez said, “is that most COVID-19 cases among students and staff are from engagement in outside events and activities.”
Sixty-two percent of Beaufort County School District students currently participate in hybrid instruction, with the remaining 38 percent receiving virtual instruction.
If a family wishes to change their student’s preference from virtual to face-to-face instruction, they will be able to do so for the second semester, which commences Feb. 2.
All requests for changes will be handled by schools directly during the window of Nov. 16-24, allowing administrators and educators time to plan.
