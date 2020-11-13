Chatham Co. Health Department moving to appointment-only COVID-19 testing

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will transition to an appointment-only process for COVID-19 testing on Monday, Nov. 16.
Anyone can still be test for free. The health department states the change to an appointment-only model will help maximize internal resources during the long-term emergency response.
“We need to position ourselves to sustain testing operations for many more months,” said Chris Rustin, Ph.D., Administrator of the Chatham County Health Department. “With appointments, we can reduce the number of staff members onsite for traffic flow and patient registration while still meeting the needs of our community.”
There will be more than 1,600 available appointments each week in Chatham County, which exceeds the current weekly average of 1,350 tests. The testing schedule has not changed.
Appointments can be made online at www.covid19.dph.ga.gov or by calling the Coastal Health District COVID19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744.
The Call Center is operational Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
