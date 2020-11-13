Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 11-13-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will pass south of the area tonight as high pressure builds in Saturday. Another stronger cold front pushes through Sunday night with a slight chance for showers. Much cooler and drier air returns next week.
Eta is no longer a tropical system and will continue to pull away from the US this weekend. Tropical Storm Theta is located over the far eastern Atlantic and is currently no threat to land. Tropical Depression 31 has formed in the central Caribbean Sea. This storm is forecast to become a hurricane and move into central America early next week. The next name on the list is Iota.
Today will see decreasing clouds with a 10% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs in the upper 60s
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 40.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
