Friday: Increasing sunshine, pleasant weather

Good morning! It's a little cooler this morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. The forecast is cloudy and damp this morning. Some drizzle is possible through the morning commute.
The sky gradually clears through the day and the temperature recovers into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This evening will be very nice as temperatures, quickly, cool into the 60s after sunset under a mostly clear sky.
We wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-50s Saturday morning. Sunshine persists through Saturday as the temperature recovers into the mid and upper 70s.
Clouds, and possibly, a shower or two move in Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front approaches. Much cooler, sunnier weather filters in next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
