Garden City overpass dedicated to Kicklighter family

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia is recognizing a well known family in Chatham County by naming a bridge after them.
The Highway 80 overpass by Alfred Street in Garden City will now be known as the “Kicklighter Overpass.”
The Kicklighter family has served the Chatham County community for decades. Dean Kicklighter has been the the commissioner for District 7 for more than 15 years. Before that, he was elected as the mayor of Garden City at age 28.
Making him one of the youngest Garden City mayors in history. And Bessie Kicklighter currently serves as Garden City’s mayor pro-tem.
“It’s an extreme honor, I really don’t have the words to tell you how appreciative my family for this, this amazing wonderful honor there’s no words to describe it," said Dean Kicklighter. "I appreciate Rep. Carl Gilliard and the other state representatives for doing this. My family is just thrilled and we really appreciate this huge honor.”
The Kicklighter family has owned a business in Garden City for over 50 years, which started with Bessie and Randall Kicklighter.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.