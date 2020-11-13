Hand-count audit of presidential race begins in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All 159 counties in Georgia have started the hand-count audit of nearly five million votes in the presidential race.
The audit of the presidential race started Friday in Chatham County. 134,000 ballots have to be hand counted.
The first ballots were given out around 10:10 a.m. and since then, election workers have been working tirelessly. They have six days to make sure every single ballot is counted.
Sixty volunteers are hand-counting the ballots in the county. Twenty-eight teams working in two separate shifts to allow social distancing, at tables for the next six days making sure every ballot is accounted for.
An audit team of two receives a batch of about 100 ballots and begins separating them into five piles. One for President Donald Trump, another for former Vice President Joe Biden, for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, overvotes and undervotes. In addition to the stacks, there are three envelopes for duplicated, write-in and undetermined votes.
Workers will then count the totals in each stack and fill out a control sheet which will go towards the final count.
The ballots separated into the folders will head to a vote review table where a democrat and republican must agree, and if not, a supervisor will intervene.
When workers lift a check, it means they are complete with their batch and ready for the next.
Without issues on their batch, they can get through about 100 ballots every 10 minutes.
The deadline to have all the counting complete is Nov. 18 at midnight.
This is not the first time the county has done this type of audit. They did one for the primary with just over 5,000 votes -and that took several days. Now, they must complete this task in a more efficient way on a larger scale.
County officials say they estimate this audit will cost the county $60,000. But they hope all this work will be worth it in the end.
