Holiday Fair at West Broad happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping this year, support local business, and give back to those in need, there’s a great event happening in downtown Savannah.
The Holiday Fair at West Broad is a Make Savannah event, hosted by Hostess Provisions. The market is a joint effort from several local businesses including Satchel, Salacia Salts, with the incredible space donated by Judge Commercial Realty. The event brings together artisans, makers and more in a time when they need community support more than ever.
“My business partner Meta and I were thinking of a way to bring some holiday cheer during these tough times, and bring makers together, and we’ve always loved this space,” said Nicole Elliot, co-owner of Hostess Provisions.
The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 340-356 MLK Jr. Blvd. Masks are required. The Grey Market will be there selling food, and Origins Coffee will be offering complimentary coffee.
